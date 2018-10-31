Manohar Parrikar chairs government meeting from his private residence

national

A total of seven investment proposals were cleared at the meeting, which was held at his private residence at Dona Paula near here this evening, said a spokesman of the IPB

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Tuesday chaired the first-ever meeting of the state-run Investment Promotion Board (IPB) since his discharge from AIIMS in Delhi on October 14. A total of seven investment proposals were cleared at the meeting, which was held at his private residence at Dona Paula near here this evening, said a spokesman of the IPB.

"A total of 13 projects were placed before the board for decision which included eleven new investment proposals and review of two previously approved proposals. "The board has recommended approval of seven of the eleven new proposals entailing a total investment of approximately Rs 230 crore which will create additional employment for around 400 people," he said. He said three out of four other new proposals were deferred for a decision in the next meeting of the board, while one project proposal was rejected. State's main opposition Congress party had objected to holding of IPB meeting at the private residence of the chief minister.

Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals and remained admitted in the US earlier this year, forcing him to stay away from office for long. His failing health has sparked speculation over his continuation as the chief minister of the state with the Congress demanding his replacement. Goa Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane had recently said that Parrikar was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

