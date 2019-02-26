Manohar Parrikar congratulates IAF for 'daring operations'

national

Parrikar was discharged from hospital late on Tuesday evening

Manohar Parrikar

Panaji: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Air Force for its "daring operations", in view of the early morning strike at the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Pakistan.

Soon after he was discharged from hospital late on Tuesday evening, Parrikar tweeted: "I salute the #IndianAirForce for its daring operations. It is a testimony to the IAF's unparalleled strike capabilities. The new India under Shri @narendramodi ji believes in its forces, and makes no compromise on terrorism and national security".

Parrikar served as Defence Minister from 2014-17, during which the twin 'surgical strikes' were carried out along the country's eastern and western borders.

