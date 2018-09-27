Manohar Parrikar: Goa cabinet meet to discuss important resolutions

national

The opposition Congress had demanded a confidence vote in the Assembly, claiming that all is not well in the Parrikar government. Parrikar's poor health had sparked speculation over his continuation as the chief minister of Goa

Manohar Parrikar

Even as Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar remains admitted in the AIIMS in Delhi, the state cabinet will meet in the next seven to ten days to adopt "important resolutions" pertaining to the state, Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho said here Wednesday.

He said the Cabinet would discuss some crucial issues related to Goa. Godinho's comments came two days after Parrikar effected a minor cabinet reshuffle from the AIIMS by dropping two ailing ministers and inducting two new faces.

"The Cabinet will meet in the next seven to ten days, during which some important resolutions would be taken up," he told reporters. The minister did not specify whether Parrikar, currently admitted at AIIMS for a pancreatic ailment, would be able to attend it.

The Panchayat ministry will submit two proposals including hike in the salaries of sarpanchs, deputy sarpanchs, panchs, Zilla panchayat members before the state cabinet, he said. "A proposal regarding the hike in Panchayat infrastructure fund for construction of 'panchayat ghar'from Rs two crore to Rs 3.40 crore is also likely to be cleared by the cabinet," he said. Parrikar had chaired a cabinet meeting in July this year.

