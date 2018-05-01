Manohar Parrikar greets people on Labour Day

Parrikar, 62, who is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a hospital in the US, greeted the people who strive to make the country a better place



Manohar Parrikar. File/Pic



Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of the International Workers' Day. Parrikar, 62, who is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a hospital in the US, greeted the people who strive to make the country a better place.

"Greetings on #LabourDay to all the hardworking people who contribute to make our nation and society a better place," the chief minister said in a tweet.

Parrikar, the former defence minister, left for the US in the first week of March.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates