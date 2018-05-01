Search

Manohar Parrikar greets people on Labour Day

May 01, 2018, 11:56 IST | Panaji

Parrikar, 62, who is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a hospital in the US, greeted the people who strive to make the country a better place

Manohar Parrikar
Manohar Parrikar. File/Pic

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of the International Workers' Day. Parrikar, 62, who is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a hospital in the US, greeted the people who strive to make the country a better place.

"Greetings on #LabourDay to all the hardworking people who contribute to make our nation and society a better place," the chief minister said in a tweet.
Parrikar, the former defence minister, left for the US in the first week of March.

