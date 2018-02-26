Manohar Parrikar hospitalised for dehydration, low blood pressure

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was hospitalised late on Sunday, after he complained of dehydration and low blood pressure. In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister's Office said that Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College near he



Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was hospitalised late on Sunday, after he complained of dehydration and low blood pressure. In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister's Office said that Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College near here.

"The Chief Minister had dehydration and was advised to get himself admitted to the GMC. He is well and responding to treatment," the statement said. Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 and was being treated for "mild pancreatitis", the Chief Minister's Office had said earlier. He returned to Goa on Thursday (February 22) and presented a truncated budget.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go