Manohar Parrikar monitoring National Games preparations: Minister

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is away in the US for medical treatment, is personally monitoring preparations for the National Games to be held in the state in November, a minister said today. Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said required infrastructure and facilities are being created in Goa for the Games and Parrikar is monitoring their progress. The infrastructure work would be completed in time to ensure successful hosting of the coveted event, he said. The 36th edition of National Games will be held from November 4 to 17.

"The work will be completed within time. The chief minister is personally monitoring the work," he said. Parrikar is in the USA since the first week of March and is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment. Ajgaonkar said funds for projects have already been allotted so physical absence of Parrikar in the state is not hindering their implementation. The minister said the tendering work for upgradation of three grounds has already been done and contractors are waiting for work orders. "Once work orders are given, contractors will have to complete them within five to six months," he said.

