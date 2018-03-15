Manohar Parrikar responding well to treatment in US: CMO

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is responding well to treatment in the US, his office said on Wednesday, dismissing media reports that he would return to India and get admitted again to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital



Manohar Parrikar



"CM is undergoing treatment in the US and is responding well to treatment. Reports of him returning to Lilavati, Mumbai for treatment are false and baseless," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, Public Works Department Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, who is part of a cabinet advisory committee entrusted with the task of administering the state's affairs, said he is in touch with the Chief Minister and had conversed with him on Wednesday.

"I spoke to him today. He is fine," Dhavalikar said.

After being admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai twice, Parrikar was last week flown to the US for treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer. The Goa CMO has repeatedly maintained that Parrikar suffers from "mild pancreatitis".

