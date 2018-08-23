Manohar Parrikar rushed to Mumbai hospital hours after returning from US

national

Manohar Parrikar had returned to Goa on Thursday, after undergoing review treatment for more than a week in a New York hospital

Manohar Parrikar

Hours after he returned to Goa after undergoing treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer in a US hospital, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday once again left for a Mumbai hospital for treatment, after he felt uneasy due to jet lag, an official said.

"The Chief Minister has been flown to Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. He is expected to return in few days. He was feeling fatigue," a Chief Minister's Office spokesperson told reporters.

Parrikar had returned to Goa on Thursday, after undergoing review treatment for more than a week in a New York hospital. He was accompanied by Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik and state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar. BJP sources said that Naik and Tendulkar had landed a little earlier from Delhi, bringing with them two urns of ashes of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for immersion in rivers in the state.

Parrikar will immerse the ashes in the River Mandovi, while South Goa member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar will immerse them in the River Zuari on August 24, BJP sources said.

Parrikar, who was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February this year, has already spent more than three months in the New York medical facility, since March. He had returned to Goa in June this year. On August 10, Parrikar had again left for the US for a review of his treatment.

With inputs from PTI

