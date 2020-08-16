Manohar Parrikar's son tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Former Defence Minister and late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar's elder son Utpal was on Sunday hospitalised after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Former Defence Minister and late #BJP leader #ManoharParrikar's elder son Utpal was on Sunday hospitalised after he tested positive for #coronavirus.#COVID19



Photo: IANS (File) pic.twitter.com/b9J42XTW15 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 16, 2020

"On the advice of doctors and to take proper line of treatment, I've got admitted to hospital. Thank you everyone for the wishes," tweeted Utpal Parrikar, who is also a member of the state Bharatiya Janata Party executive committee.

Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik has also been admitted to a private hospital, after he along with his wife tested positive for coronavirus last week. Naik is a Lok Sabha MP from the North Goa seat.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever