Manohar Parrikar to hold cabinet meeting at Goa residence tomorrow

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has called for a cabinet meeting at his residence in Panaji on Wednesday.

"Chief Minister Parrikar has called for a cabinet meeting at his residence tomorrow. This goes to prove that the Chief Minister is working and is committed towards good governance," Goa Minister Vijay Sardesai told ANI on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Parrikar chaired the Goa Investment Promotion Board (GIPB) meeting at his residence to discuss and approve projects before the board.

On Monday, Goa Congress spokesperson Jeetendra Deshprabhu had claimed that Parrikar, who has not been seen publicly in the last few days, may not be alive.

Deshprabhu's statement came a day after Goa's health minister Vishwajit Rane had revealed that Parrikar's is suffering from pancreatic cancer.

The Goa Chief Minister was discharged from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 14 after undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

Parrikar's ill health has resulted in the Congress claiming that there is a leadership crisis in the state. The party has also been demanding that they should be allowed to form the government owing to the alleged lack of stability.

