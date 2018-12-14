Manohar Parrikar tweets 'Satyamev Jayate' after Rafale verdict

Dec 14, 2018, 16:57 IST | IANS

Three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave a clean chit to the Rs 58,000-crore deal

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday tweeted "Satyamev Jayate" after a Supreme Court bench ruled there was no wrongdoing in the Rafale fighter jet purchase deal.

"Satyamev Jayate! #RafaleVerdict," the Chief Minister tweeted. Parrikar was the Defence Minister when Prime Minister Narendra Modi clinched the deal during an official visit to France.

On Friday, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave a clean chit to the Rs 58,000-crore deal, ruling there was no wrongdoing in the purchase of the French aircraft as alleged by the petitioners while dismissing the clutch of petitions.

