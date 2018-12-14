Manohar Parrikar tweets 'Satyamev Jayate' after Rafale verdict
Three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave a clean chit to the Rs 58,000-crore deal
Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday tweeted "Satyamev Jayate" after a Supreme Court bench ruled there was no wrongdoing in the Rafale fighter jet purchase deal.
"Satyamev Jayate! #RafaleVerdict," the Chief Minister tweeted. Parrikar was the Defence Minister when Prime Minister Narendra Modi clinched the deal during an official visit to France.
Satyamev Jayate! #RafaleVerdict— Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) December 14, 2018
On Friday, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave a clean chit to the Rs 58,000-crore deal, ruling there was no wrongdoing in the purchase of the French aircraft as alleged by the petitioners while dismissing the clutch of petitions.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Manohar Parrikar says Rafale deal in advanced stage