Manohar Parrikar tweets 'Satyamev Jayate' after Rafale verdict

national

Three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave a clean chit to the Rs 58,000-crore deal

Manohar Parrikar

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday tweeted "Satyamev Jayate" after a Supreme Court bench ruled there was no wrongdoing in the Rafale fighter jet purchase deal.

"Satyamev Jayate! #RafaleVerdict," the Chief Minister tweeted. Parrikar was the Defence Minister when Prime Minister Narendra Modi clinched the deal during an official visit to France.

On Friday, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave a clean chit to the Rs 58,000-crore deal, ruling there was no wrongdoing in the purchase of the French aircraft as alleged by the petitioners while dismissing the clutch of petitions.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates