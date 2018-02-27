Manohar Parrikar's health stable, likely to be discharged soon: BJP

Even as Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar continued to be hospitalised, BJP's South Goa MP Narendra Savoikar on Monday said his condition is stable and he will be discharged soon



Manohar Parrikar

"He was admitted in GMC (Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji) through Monday for mild dehydration and is recovering. Parrikar is likely to be discharged soon and will resume his duties," Savoikar said in a statement here. Late Sunday evening, Parrikar was rushed to the health facility after he complained of dehydration and low blood pressure.

Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 for treatment of mild pancreatitis, the CMO had said earlier. He arrived in Goa on Thursday and presented the Budget in the Assembly.

