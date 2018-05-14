Manohar Parrikar's nephew files complaint against 'attempts to defame CM'

The complaint filed at the Agacaim police station in North Goa late on Sunday claimed that members of the Goa Suraksha Manch, who were staging a protest against BJP President Amit Shah for his "anti-Goa" statement on Mhadei river water diversion



Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's nephew Akhil Prabhu Parrikar on Sunday filed a police complaint against members of a regional political party floated by former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar, accusing them of trying to defame and malign the image of Parrikar and his family.

The complaint filed at the Agacaim police station in North Goa late on Sunday claimed that members of the Goa Suraksha Manch, who were staging a protest against BJP President Amit Shah for his "anti-Goa" statement on Mhadei river water diversion, during a conclave of party workers chaired by Shah, heckled the complainant and tried to defame the Chief Minister and his family, outside the conclave venue near Panaji.

Hrudaynath Shirodkar, one of the persons named in the complaint, told reporters that members of the Goa Suraksha Manch had assembled outside the venue to peacefully protest against Shah.

"We had only arrived to peacefully protest against Shah's statement, which is against the interest of Goa," he said. An official at the Agacaim police station said on the condition of anonymity that he was the complaint had been received and that preliminary inquiry would be conducted.

