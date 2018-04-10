Manoj Bajapayee's Gali Guleiyan to be screened at International Film Festivals

Gali Guleiyan has travelled to more than 12 top International Film Festivals and won audience accolades and awards along the way



Manoj Bajpayee in Gali Guleiyan

It is not often that a film can boast of a simultaneous premiere at three prestigious International Film Festivals - Busan International Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival & Mumbai's MAMI and, go on to win the Grand Jury award at the latter. Yet, Manoj Bajpayee's Hindi psychological drama- Gali Guleiyan did just that last year!

The film has travelled to more than 12 top International Film Festivals and won audience accolades and awards along the way. Now, it is again poised for screenings at three major festivals back to back - it is the Opening Night Film to be screened on 11th April at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angles, Atlanta Film Festival and is in competition at the prestigious 42nd Cleveland International Film Festival .

All this perhaps serves as the perfect launchpad for the film to release theatrically in India and worldwide in end of May 2018.

Gali Guleiyan, is a Hindi psychological drama about a man trapped within the walls and alleys of Old Delhi and his own mind, who attempts to break free to find a human connection. The main protagonist is played by the extremely talented Manoj Bajpayee ably supported by an ensemble cast of actors par excellence - Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami along with debutant child actor Om Singh. Shot entirely on locations, the film is directed by Los Angeles-based debutant filmmaker and winner of Director Guild of America Award, Dipesh Jain.

Not just the stellar cast, the film also boasts of some of the best technicians. Many Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winning/nominated artists have worked on the film that was completed at top Hollywood facilities like Fox studios, Light Iron and Skywalker Sound. The post-production took place in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

Talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee said: “There is a lot one hopes for as an actor, sometimes a film gives that to you, sometimes it doesn’t! Gali Guleiyan is a film that I am reluctant to let go of. For long, I have held it close to my heart...and now, seeing the audience response has made it more special not just for me but for everyone involved in the film. Kudos to our director Dipesh Jain for the clarity that he brought with him and to the entire team for giving it their very best. While looking forward to yet another round of International Film Festival screenings, I'm most excited for its release in India and worldwide in May."

Debutant director Dipesh Jain adds, “When Shuchi (my sister & producer) and I started this journey of making Gali Guleiyan, we felt that it was a bold and risky story especially for a debut film. But it's a story very close to our heart and takes you into the depths of human mind and emotions. In many ways it is an ode to my growing up years in the alleys of Old Delhi- to my personal fears and a feeling of entrapment that I had experienced as a child. I have been extremely blessed to have an ensemble cast of brilliant actors each of whom has breathed life into the characters they play with such élan! To ensure the best look and feel for our audience, we have ensured that top of the line technicians worked on it. Currently in a successful Festival run, we are now looking forward to its theatrical release worldwide in May."

Directed by debutant Dipesh Jain, produced by Shuchi Jain of Exstant Motion Pictures, Gali Guleiyan will release in India and Worldwide this May end

