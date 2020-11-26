Manoj Bajpayee: Don't believe it's a gag order

At a time when most big-ticket films are shying away from the marquee, makers of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari took the brave step, making it the first Bollywood release post the pandemic. Leading man Manoj Bajpayee is grateful that people stepped out to watch the comedy despite the current scenario. "It was a risk and a triumph. More than anything, it was a gesture to indicate that we, as the film industry, support theatres," he says.

Manoj Bajpayee, who recently won the Best Actor gong at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for his performance in The Family Man, is eagerly awaiting its second season. However, the past few weeks have been perplexing for artistes and filmmakers dabbling in digital entertainment. Earlier this month, the government brought the video-streaming platforms under the ambit of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Even though rumours suggest that the platforms may have to apply for approval of the content they wish to stream, details of the regulation are unclear.



Ask the actor if he is wary of the move, and he states, "I don't believe it's a gag order. I staunchly oppose censorship, but people are unnecessarily reacting before understanding what it entails. When OTT platforms initially came to India, they had absolute freedom. Some filmmakers went overboard with expletives and depiction [of gore and sex]. Eventually, quality work like The Family Man, Scam 1992, Asur and Delhi Crime came in. Filmmakers are consciously restraining themselves to tell stories more responsibly." To make his case, the actor adds how makers Raj-DK had a constant discussion on the sets of The Family Man about the usage of expletives in the series. "If our show is watched by every member of a family, it will be good for us. We are mindful of what we show on screen."

In telling the story of an undercover intelligence officer, the Amazon Prime Video venture offered a sharp political commentary. However, over time, a shadow of fear has loomed large over artistes who try to reflect politics in their work. Does he feel threatened? "The Family Man sparked a healthy conversation on subjects that mattered to us. The idea of art is to mirror society and allow the audience to have the dialogue. Storytellers aren't supposed to take a stand; being part of the solution is the government's job. An artiste doesn't need to bring his politics to his work. Sometimes, I feel there's unwanted pressure on actors to take a stand when millionaires and billionaires get away remaining silent." Bajpayee is optimistic that the second season of the espionage thriller will be unscathed despite the I&B Ministry regulation. "I won't presume things and won't worry till there is reason to. If the worst happens, we will decide where we stand."



But surely, he can't discount the extent of moral policing that filmmakers are constantly being subjected to — recently, an FIR was registered against Netflix India for depicting a kiss between a Hindu woman and a Muslim boy in a temple, in A Suitable Boy. Bajpayee, however, brushes off these fringe elements. "Since time immemorial, fringe elements in some far-flung corner of the country have been objecting to something we have made. This has happened to some of my films as well. India has a massive number of people, each with his own agenda. I don't think there's a reason to worry about it."

