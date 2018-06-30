Manoj Bajpayee honoured at London Indian Film Festival

London Indian Film Festival that concluded yesterday screened the actor's upcoming movie, Love Sonia

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee has been conferred with the Pure Heaven Icon Award at the London Indian Film Festival for his contribution to cinema. The festival that concluded yesterday screened the actor's upcoming movie, Love Sonia. Bajpayee also received critical appreciation for his role in Gali Guleiyan — In The Shadows, which was screened at the festival.

"It's a privilege to receive such a prestigious award that was given to filmmakers like Mani Ratnam and Shekhar Kapur earlier," Bajpayee tells mid-day.

The actor, who has spent over two decades in the film industry, says more than the award, getting recognised for his versatility was heartening. "I got the honour at the festival because they recognised my contribution towards the growth of cinema, and it's humbling that my various performances were noticed. It feels great that my work is reaching out to a global audience," says Bajpayee.

