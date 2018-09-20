Manoj Bajpayee: I don't let others' opinions affect me

bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee says he doesn't let appreciation or criticism affect him

Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has impressed the audience and critics alike with two back-to-back films "Gali Guleiyan" and "Love Sonia", says he doesn't let appreciation or criticism affect him. Manoj reminisced his journey right from his early theatre days to his National Award-winning breakthrough on the big screen on Tata Sky Acting Adda, read a statement.

On handling rejection during his struggling days, Manoj said: "I believe a dream that doesn't let you sleep is worth living for. I do not let the opinions of others affect me. If a person praises my work, I humbly thank them and remain grounded. Similarly, if a person criticizes my work, I don't take it too seriously.

"It is important to steer clear of feelings that depress you or bring you down. And, I do not give anyone the right to erupt these feelings in me."

The actor, known for movies like "Satya", "Shool", "Gangs Of Wasseypur" and "Shahid", is known to seamlessly bring his own characteristics to his roles.

"When I started my acting career, the concept of a casting director did not exist. I would learn poems or stories and act them out for directors during their lunch hour. This constantly kept me in practice and helped me improve my skill as an actor," he said.

