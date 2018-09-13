Manoj Bajpayee: Kashmir one of the safest places for shooting films

television

Manoj Bajpayee reached Kashmir to commence the fifteen-day schedule of his web series, titled Family Man

Hailing Kashmir as the best tourist destination, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee said he finds the state to be "one of the safest places to shoot a film." The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star reached Kashmir to commence the fifteen-day schedule of his web series, titled 'Family Man'.

A day before the shoot. the actor enjoyed a boat ride in Srinagar and Pahalgam. During the ride in Nigeen Lake, Bajpayee said, "Such types of initiatives are very positive for the revival of film shooting culture which peaked during the early 80s and 90s. Kashmir is known as a photographer's paradise and every Bollywood personality prefers to shoot their films in Kashmir. But unfortunately, due to the insurgency, shooting of Bollywood films here came to a standstill."

A lot of Bollywood blockbusters like 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' have been shot in the Valley. Describing Kashmir as a paradise for adventure lovers, Tasaduq Jeelani, Director of Tourism in Kashmir, added, 'The revival of film shootings is good for tourism promotion and it also helps to generate employment. In these days, seven crews from Bollywood are here for different shootings.'

The socio-political mini-series will revolve around a middle-class agent, vowing to protect the nation from terrorist activities. The show will focus on his struggles in juggling the high-pressure secretive job and his family life. The series is directed and produced by Raj & DK of 'Shor In The City' fame and marks the debut of Bajpayee in the digital world. Apart from the 'Special 26' actor, the series boasts of an ensemble cast including Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantary. The edgy drama will be exclusively launched on Amazon Prime and is slated to release in 2019.

