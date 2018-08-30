Manoj Bajpayee launches Neeraj Pandey's book Ghalib Danger

bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee launched the Hindi translation of Neeraj Pandey's book, Ghalib Danger in Delhi on Friday, August 30.

Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey

Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently promoting his next films, Love Sonia and Gali Guleiyan, launched the Hindi translation of Neeraj Pandey's novel, Ghalib Danger in New Delhi on Friday, August 30.

Manoj Bajpayee has collaborated with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey in several films like Aiyaary, Naam Shabana (2017) and Special 26 (2013). Pandey was keen that Bajpayee do the honours and there was no way he could refuse.

The duo took their excitement to Twitter, and Neeraj tweeted, "Excited to embark on a new journey with the love and support from my dear friends #NaseeruddinShah and @AnupamPKher! #GhalibDanger"[sic]

Being all modest, Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Here comes the Hindi translation of GHALIB DANGER written by my friend my favourite person and director NEERAJ PANDEY @neerajpofficial book will be out on 30th August." [sic]

Here comes the hindi translation of GHALIB DANGER written by my friend my favourite person and director NEERAJ PANDEY @neerajpofficial book will be out on 30th August.@AjayBrahmatmaj @vinodkapri @avinashonly @varungrover pic.twitter.com/r1uFR4NifF — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 29, 2018

