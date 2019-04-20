Manoj Bajpayee on his Bollywood journey: It was difficult to survive, there have been ups and downs

bollywood

As he completes 25 years in Bollywood, Manoj Bajpayee on his success mantra

Manoj Bajpayee

It is a landmark year for Manoj Bajpayee, both personally and professionally - while he turns 50 on April 23, he also clocks 25 years in the industry. The actor's first tryst with acting was in Govind Nihalani's Drohkal (1994) in a blink-and-miss role and Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen (1994). But numbers don't matter to him "as long as the journey has something to offer. It is the journey that is significant. Birthdays come and go," he says. "It is not that I want to hide my age, it is just that the path that I am treading on is important for me."

Wife Shabana is organising a bash for his landmark year. "Neither do I attend film parties nor do I host bashes. But since there were so many things happening this year, I said why not," presumably referring to his Padma Shri honour. "Everything is happening this year, but the timing was not in my control." On a lighter note, he jokes that the bash is also to appease his friends who have been calling him "kanjoos."

Looking back at his 25-year run in the movies, Bajpayee says, "It has been a rollercoaster ride. It was difficult to survive, there have been many ups and downs. What keeps you going is the goal you want to achieve."

While his talent remains unparalleled, Bajpayee has also constantly attempted to reinvent himself, thus widening his fan base. "I have done TV, theatre, films; I strive to be part of good work. It is important to relate with the newer audiences. You may remember me as Bhiku Mhatre from Satya (1998). But the present generation does not know the film, they know me as Sardar Khan in Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012) or as Dr Ramchandra Siras in Aligarh (2015). If you are relevant to every generation, it is the best thing that can happen to an actor."

