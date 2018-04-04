Manoj Bajpayee on his debut as producer: It was a difficult thing

Manoj Bajpayee, who has turned producer for the first time with his upcoming film Missing spoke about his experience



Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for the release of his first production Missing, says that producing a film is a difficult task when you are also a lead actor in the movie. Manoj was interacting with the media along with other stars Tabu and Mukul Abhyankar to promote "Missing" on Tuesday here.

The actor has turned producer for the first time and spoke about his experience: "It was a difficult thing. I wouldn't say it was a cakewalk because this was a job that I have never done before but the pressure of the film was taken by many capable people like line producers and executive producers. However, at the end of the day, taking a final call was always in my hand and taking the right decision was a difficult task because on one day you are playing the lead role in the film and the next day when you are doing a scene the executive producer suddenly starts telling you about the problem he is facing and he doesn't know which way to go."

"In that kind of circumstances when your mind is completely stuck in the role, you have to take a fantastic decision for the entire production," he added. Manoj thanked his team members for being very considerate and cooperative. "I am happy that the experience was fulfilling not only as an actor but also as a producer. It was only possible because people like Tabuji, Mukul Abhyankar and Anu Kapoor, all of these people were very considerate, cooperative and at times taking the responsibility as well." Manoj has played many memorable characters in his career in films like "Satya", "Gangs Of Wasseypur", "Aligarh" and "Kaun".

Asked which character is closest to his heart, Manoj said: "There are many... but I think the character from 'Missing' is one of them and I am not saying this because I am doing promotion of (the film)." "Missing" is a psychological thriller which plays on the theme, 'nothing is what it seems'. The film is presented by Abundantia and Neeraj Pandey in association with Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Manoj Bajpayee Productions, and is written and directed by Mukul Abhyankar. It will hit the screens on Friday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever