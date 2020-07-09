Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: You feel bad for everyone who is related to him

Sushant Singh Rajput established a legacy for himself in a span of merely seven years in Hindi Cinema. He was an actor who was even understated on television. Right from his debut in 2013 in the form of Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che to his last release, Chhichhore, his performances reflected something cerebral about him. Now, his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Sushant in their 2019 film Sonchiriya also talked about the questions of partiality being raised against Bollywood. He also justified people's anger post Sushant's death. Speaking to Zoom TV, he said, "If the anger is directed towards you, I have to ask the question, right?! When I say that people are right when they are making my film a hit, when the same people are asking me questions, it becomes very important for us to answer those questions. This is (something) what the government also does".

"Shekhar Kapur knew him very closely, I worked with him in a film. All of us were quite shocked, Still I can't believe that this has happened. You feel bad for everyone who is related to him, his family; you really feel sad for all of them but we can't understand the pain. We have to understand... We can't understand what they are going through," the 51-year-old added.

Earlier, the actor had opened upon the insider-outsider debate and how the industry needs to push, encourage and support true talent. Bajpayee said, "In this industry, what I've learnt is that it has become imperative to improve upon ourselves. To push and encourage, support, mentoring talent should be the prime focus. Also, we should help those who're coming from outside, living alone in the most miserable conditions, but have got talent."

Emphasising on the word 'talent', Bajpayee said, "I'm not saying give a chance to everyone, but to those who you think are talented. You should push and encourage them, and try to make their journey, which is full of struggle, shorter. That's all you can do. It doesn't take too much money. But you've to ask yourself — are you interested in changing the system?"

Sushant Singh was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West) on June 14. While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium.

