Manoj Bajpayee: Web series have widened scope of creativity

Despite having several acting accolades to his name, actor Manoj Bajpayee is a debutante to the digital world and feels that the web is an evolved medium which has widened the scope for creativity. The two-time National Award-winning actor, who will next be seen in Amazon Prime's The Family Man, thinks that digital space has made it easier for makers to showcase the reality.

"The market for web series has evolved so much and I feel it's grown more internationally. There are several benefits of this medium, it doesn't stop you from creating good shows, doesn't censor anything. There is a lot of freedom of expression and creativity," the Gangs of Wasseypur actor told ANI.

He added that web content is of great quality when compared to other mediums. Manoj also remarked that digital platform has helped the audience evolve over time, who, he feels, were underestimated by the entertainment industry.

"People are binge-watching web, they are far more interested in watching shows than going to a theatre. People have actually made themselves accustomed to shows shown on the digital space and their thinking has also evolved with the platform, it was only us who underestimated the people," the 50-year old said.

In his first web series, Manoj will be playing Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who doubles up as a special cell member of the National Investigation Agency. The actor said he had to face several challenges while portraying the transitions on screen.

"He needs to perform each responsibility with utmost sincerity. So there is a constant struggle and effort from his side to strike a balance between two demanding jobs of a family man and that of an officer," he said of his role.

The Rajneeti actor thinks he was fortunate enough to play so many facets of one character. "I kept on adding new ones to it on the shoot for 3 months. I have tried really hard to give complete justice to my character through the series," he concluded.

