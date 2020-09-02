Manoj Bajpayee: Whatever I do, people aren't going to award me, the audience isn't keen to watch my films

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the finest talents in the country, a powerhouse of an actor with piercing performances. However, despite giving some of the most remembered and revered films, the actor feels there's still something missing in terms of acclaim and validation.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shed light on how he has been ignored at award functions and why he feels the audiences aren't interested in watching his films. He gave an example and stated, "It happened before Pinjar (2003). When such a great film didn't see that kind of footfalls in theatres, and not even nominated at any mainstream award functions, it completely, I wouldn't say disillusioned, it actually put the truth right in front of my eyes."

He added, "No matter whatever I will do, or what I have been trying to do, these people are not going to award or recognise me, and the audience is somewhere not interested in watching the films I do, so I am on my own." He even talked about the time when he felt his career was going downhill.

He stated, "I could see that I was sliding down. No matter how many chips are down, I have never been down. I have used those low phases of mine in bettering my craft and myself as an actor and person. I have done things which I haven't done for a few years. Sometimes, I have done a few wrong films, just to keep the kitchen going. Yes, it was a phase where I was not getting offers, but somewhere my resolve was a hundred percent."

Talking about back-bitching in Bollywood and how he too has faced it, this is what the Satya actor had to say," They called me all sorts of things, people have done so much of backbiting and pulling down. Only people close to me know I am a tough nut to really pull down. You put a thousand people in my opposition, I will never be scared, rather it challenges me, and motivates!"

He added, "Earlier, when I would ask for the script, they would laugh at me, look at me in amazement 'where has this guy come from?', but now, it is given to you. Contracts are signed, fees are given in cheque, shooting usually starts right on time, and ends on time too. People try to stick to budgets. What still hasn't changed is there's no space for independent films. When it comes to the exhibition, they are still struggling."

The actor started his career with Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen in 1994 and went on to do films like Daud, Satya, Shool, Pinjar, Aks, Gangs of Wasseypur, Satyagraha, Raajneeti, and Bhosle.

