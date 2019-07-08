Manoj Muntashir to collaborate with Ajay Devgn for Bhuj: The Pride Of India

music

"After 20 years in the industry, I have an urge to create content I truly believe in," says Manoj Muntashir

Manoj Muntashir

Following Baadshaho (2017) and Raid (2018), lyricist Manoj Muntashir is set to collaborate with Ajay Devgn for yet another offering, the Sanjay Dutt starrer, Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

"In [an era] where it is tough for a lyricist to have a solo film, I am grateful that my directors have shown faith in my work. I am writing all the songs of Bhuj, and so far, it has been a satisfying journey. We have a collage of songs, ranging from romantic numbers, to a garba track, a patriotic song and even a war cry," says the lyricist, who recently delivered the much acclaimed Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar's Kesari.

Meanwhile, Muntashir's latest independent work, Tera Shaher, marks the first song from his newly launched stable. "My company has three agendas — entertain, educate and earn. If you don't earn from your art, the art and the artiste will die a miserable death. After 20 years in the industry, I have an urge to create content I truly believe in. We are in the process of producing music videos, web series and films."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates