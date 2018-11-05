Manoj Tiwari accuses AAP MLA of manhandling at Signature Bridge inauguration

national

Yadav also said that policemen on duty "performed their task with utmost restraint and diligence and the main function was held smoothly without any disturbance"

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari after he was not permitted to go to the stage during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge over Yamuna river at Wazirabad. Pic/PTI

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Sunday accused AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan and his party workers of manhandling him at the Signature Bridge inauguration site and described it as "unfortunate". While some media reports accused Tiwari of punching a policeman, he denied the charge.

Tiwari said he had gone to the event on the invitation of the Delhi government. "I was listening to (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal speech. I was standing near the inauguration venue and then I was pushed by Khan," Tiwari told the media.

Delhi Police Eastern Range Joint Commissioner Ravindra Yadav said that there was slogan-shouting by BJP and AAP workers but police separated the groups. "And the situation was handled very professionally by Delhi Police and not allowed to take an ugly turn," he said.

Before the scuffle broke out between AAP and BJP activists, Tiwari told the media: "I haven't come here to oppose it (inauguration of the bridge). I have come here with flowers to say thank you to Kejriwal. I also want to ask one question to him that why it took 15 years instead of three years (to complete the bridge), and why the price of the construction of the bridge went up to Rs 1,500 crore?"

