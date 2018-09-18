Manoj Tiwari doing 'drama' by breaking sealing: AAP

national

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the police after a video footage of Tiwari breaking a sealed lock of a house in an unauthorised colony

Manoj Tiwari

The AAP on Tuesday slammed Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for doing "drama" by breaking the lock of a sealed property and demanded that he resign for corruption in municipal corporations in the national capital.

"The drama done by Manoj Tiwari on Sunday is just a way of distracting the traders in Delhi because BJP does not want to solve the problems faced by the people of Delhi," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi told the media.

"Otherwise," she asked, "how is it possible that the building which was sealed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporation was then broken by a BJP leader?"

Further raising questions on the intentions of the BJP on sealing drive, Atishi asked if the party was so worried about the traders in Delhi, then "why didn't they stop the MCD from conducting the sealing drive?"

"BJP is in the Centre, they could have passed an ordinance to stop the sealing and save the traders from huge losses," she said.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey called Tiwari's act of breaking the sealed lock a "publicity stunt" ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

