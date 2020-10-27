Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan defend Nitish's '8-8, 9-9 children' remark

With the ruling JD-U facing criticism over the remark of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about people having "8-8, 9-9 children", two Bhojpuri actors turned politicians Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari defended him and said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is misrepresenting Kumar's statement.

Nitish Kumar, during a rally in Vaishali on October 26, said that now persons having 8-9 children will look after the development of Bihar. His statement has given a new issue to the RJD. The party has taken it as a personal attack on Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi who have nine children.

Ravi Kishan, the BJP MP from Gorakhpur, said that Nitish Kumar made the statement in the context of the "Jungle Raj" during Lalu and Rabri Devi's governments between 1990 and 2005.

Manoj Tiwari said that Tejashwi Yadav is just class 9 pass. How would he know the importance of education.

"Tejashwi Yadav is making false promises to lure voters. He doesn't know what is development. His father and mother were CMs of Bihar, still he is just class 9 pass," Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav hit back at Nitish Kumar and said that such remarks will hurt the dignity of women. He has hurt the sentiments of my mother, Tejashwi added.

