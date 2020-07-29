Manoj Tiwary blasts Shoaib Akhtar, Salman Butt, Waqar Younis on Instagram: God bless them with some sense

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has been one of the most active sports stars from the country on social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram.

Now, Manoj Tiwary has taken to Instagram to give a fitting reply to Pakistan former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Salman Butt and Waqar Younis. Tiwary posted a series of comments by the former Pakistan players on his official handle where there have allegedly criticized BCCI or Indian cricketers.

Manoj Tiwary simply posted a series of different quotes of the Pak veteran players and captioned it, "Just look at these statements. Damn So much of jealousy. Salman butt, u don’t have the right to speak on rules nd regulations. I just wish God will bless them wit some sense." Seems like Tiwary is mighty upset about their comments.

The first photo has Shoaib Akhtar's quote, "You make kids cry for scratching a cricket ball but someone gets saved after calling another person a monkey. The quote has Akhtar along with Harbhajan and Symond's photos.

In the second post, Shoaib Akhtar's photo is placed with his quote, "T20 World Cup is postponed because BCCI don't want to damage the IPL, BCCI have money power, let the World Cup go to hell."

The next photo has Jofra Archer and Salman Butt's photo and a quote from where Salman Butt had taken a dig at the England pacer for breaking bio-security rules. Tiwary slams Salman for his quote, "Rules are rules, Archer should not have broken them."

The next photo has Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed with a quote from Waqar Younis, "Pakistan cricket team won't copy Virat Kohli's fitness, will set our own standards'. Take a look at his Instagram post below.

Apparently Shoaib Akhtar has taken to his official YouTube channel to speak about Indian cricket team as well as others. Shoaib Akhtar has allegedly also spoken about Harbhajan Singh and the Monkeygate controversy in 2008 comparing it to the ball-tampering saga involving Australian cricketers David Warner and Steve Smith.

Also Read: God bless you! Shoaib Akhtar responds as troll attacks him for wishing Amitabh Bachchan

Manoj Tiwary is very active on social media and recently took to the plaform to slam haters for trolling Kangana Ranaut on the nepotism debate.

The West Bengal cricketer, who has played 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is for Team India, told trolls to keep their mouth shut if they do not want to support Kangana Ranaut. In his first post, Tiwary wrote, "D people who al r attacking #KanganaRanaut 4 her statements r exposing themselves of who they r from inside but remember when karma hits back, then it hits back at u wit no menu, u get served what u deserve. So brace yourselves, it's coming at u all. #IndiaWantSushantTruth.

D people who al r attacking #KanganaRanaut 4 her statements r exposing themselves of who they r from inside but remember when karma hits back, then it hits back at u wit no menu, u get served what u deserve ð

So brace yourselves, it's coming at u all ð #IndiaWantSushantTruth — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 21, 2020

He later posted on Twitter, "#Kangana Vs rest will go on forever but let's hope d focus is not shifted to other subjects. Conveniently people woke up from sleep and started attacking #Kangana only after she came out openly. Y can't they keep their mouth shut if they cant support her #IndiaWantsSushantTruth."

#Kangana Vs rest will go on forever but let's hope d focus is not shifted to other subjects. Conveniently people woke up from sleep and started attacking #Kangana only after she came out openly. Y can't they keep their mouth shut if they cant support her #IndiaWantsSushantTruth — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 21, 2020

A person who has been voicing his opinion on finding out the truth in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, Tiwary has suggested that we stick to that topic than move to nepotism.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news