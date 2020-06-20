Manoj Tiwary questions delay in Ranji payment

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has assured Bengal cricketers that they will get Rs 1 crore from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as prize money for finishing runners-up in the Ranji Trophy last season within a week. According to sources in the know of developments, former Bengal captain and India batsman Manoj Tiwary had asked for an update on the status of the players getting their dues from the BCCI during Thursday's online team bonding session that featured all the players, head coach Arun Lal and other members of the coaching and support staff.

Tiwary had posed the question to the team's cricket operations manager Joydeep Mukherjee. "The association office is processing it and is in fact, nearing completion. The office bearers are working overtime to ensure it. Certain details after checking and internal audit needs to be sent," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya told IANS when contacted.

"One can expect that within a day or two, it would be sent to the BCCI for issuing necessary payments. "With limited manpower resources due to pandemic, other payments to various players, support staff and match officials had to be made on priority basis as that's their mode of earning. I am sure, this too being an important issue would be completed at the earliest without wastage of any time," he added.

It was also learnt that Ranji Trophy winners Saurashtra received their prize money of Rs 2 crore on Wednesday.

"Payments for Saurashtra were released on the 17th," a source said.

