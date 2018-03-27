Manoj Tiwary shares video of feeding elephants on Instagram

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who has not been on the international scene for some time now, posted a video on social media yesterday, while feeding a herd of elephants

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who has not been on the international scene for some time now, posted a video on social media yesterday, while feeding a herd of elephants. He posted a quote by comedian Charlie Chaplin in his caption: "One Who feeds hungry Animals, Feeds his own soul!!! Charlie Chaplin." A noble thought indeed!

Manoj Tiwary has played 12 ODIs and has scored 150 runs and 5 wickets. His last appearance was in 2015. Tiwary got married to Sushmita Roy in 2013.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates