Manoj Tiwary's wife Sushmita Roy makes him 'look good everytime'

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary has not been on the international scene for quite some time now



Manoj Tiwary and Sushmita Roy

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary posted this picture on Twitter with wife Sushmita Roy and wrote, "U make me luk really gud everytime @roy_susmita7." Manoj Tiwary got married to the stunner in 2013.

Manoj Tiwary, however, has been active in domestic cricket as he was captain of the Bengal cricket team during the Ranji Trophy season that concluded earlier this year.

The 32-year-old cricketer has played 8 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India. In the Indian Premier League, Manoj Tiwary has played for Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiant. Tiwary is now part of the Kings XI Punjab squad.

