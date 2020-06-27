Manpreet Singh is annoying but lovable, says fiancee Illi Saddique

India hockey captain Manpreet Singh's fiancee Illi Saddique posted a picture on her Twitter handle on Friday, wishing him on his 28th birthday.

Illi, a Malaysian citizen, and Manpreet, have been apart from each other throughout the Coronavirus-caused lockdown, but it only goes to show that distance has made their hearts grow fonder. "Happy Birthday to the most annoying person in my life @manpreetpawar07! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, cry with you, love you, go on adventures with you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I'm truly blessed to have you in my life boo," Illi, 27, wrote alongside her post.

The couple have been in a relationship for over eight years, but have mutually agreed that marriage will have to wait as Manpreet's sole focus for the moment is his commitment towards Indian hockey.

