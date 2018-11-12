Manpreet Singh wishes 'cocky' Rupinder Pal Singh on his 28th birthday!

other-sports

Rupinder Pal Singh and Manpreet Singh

India hockey drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh turned 28 yesterday and one of the first people to wish him on Twitter was skipper Manpreet Singh. Manpreet posted a fun picture of the lanky defender wearing a rooster head-shaped cap, with the message: "Happy Birthday @rupinderbob3 paji — you have been a wonderful brother on/off the field, may this special birthday bring you lots of happiness and success. Rab Rakha."

The picture has an interesting story. It was taken during the Asian Games in Indonesia earlier this year, where coach Harendra Singh had devised some funny punishments for indiscipline.

Any player or team official who was late for a meeting or who misplaced something or wore improper attire, was made to wear this funny-looking 'cocky' headgear inside the Athletes Village for 24 hours. It is learnt that coach Harendra was one of the victims of his own ruling, and now we know that so was Rupinder. The punishment however, didn't apply on match days.

