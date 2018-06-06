Man's phone exploded in his pocket in Mumbai

The incident that took place on June 4 was captured on a CCTV camera

A shocking incident has come to light in Mumbai Bhandup area, where a man's mobile phone exploded in his pocket. The incident that took place on June 4 was captured on a CCTV camera.

The CCTV footage shows the man, who was having his lunch in a restaurant, getting up suddenly and putting his phone out of his shirt's pocket. The man also sustained minor injuries due to the explosion and was later admitted to the hospital.

The incident also created panic among the people who ran out of the restaurant

