Mansi Bagla donning the Director's hat and collaborating with G. Ashok to remake 3 South Indian superhits

Producer Mansi Bagla and filmmaker G. Ashok have come together under the banner Mini Films to remake 3 super hit South Indian films in Hindi. What’s more is Mansi becoming a director for the first time, remaking Ninnu Kori, a Telugu superhit, in Marathi. Wishing her on her birthday today, Mid-day had an exclusive chat to know how the year went for her, how she conquers hindrances, and what’s cooking at the work.

Tell us about your journey into filmmaking.

It’s been enlightening! - I got to learn from many brilliant directors and writers. G. Ashok Sir has been a tremendous strength and his precious guidance has proven to be extremely fruitful for me, allowing me to take up challenges. Besides our recent collab, I and Ashok Sir are also working together on developing a horror-comedy with Raaj Shaandilyaa.

How has your experience been with the film industry?

I am not backed by any insider or outsider; I have reached this level on my own with my hard work, dedication, and perseverance. I want to be known for my skills and I am ready to work 24*7 with good collaborations. I have done my homework and I’m prepared. I’m not here to make B/C grade films just to have my name in credits - I could’ve done that any time; I want to produce and work on quality cinema. I want to put this out there that I’m taking this business seriously and it's not easy. Fortunately, I'm popular amongst all the good directors. They understand my vision and I'm of course in awe of their work. I need consistency and not one or two films, for which I'm planning every day. If it's meant to happen it will. I'm healthy, young, and alive, and if I’m loved by genuine ones, that's enough!

I had hired top consultants who used my homework, skills, and money but gave zero outcomes. Ultimately one has to trust their own gut, and for the past few months, I did just that. Ergo, I got results! I have spent huge money on signing non-serious people and often come across people who always tell me to drop the idea – I dropped those people instead. My beacon, my friend Palak is the reason why I dared to enter this industry. She’s always looked out for me and advised me tactically.

How do you define success?

I think success can't be measured. You don't have to be a public figure to be successful in life. There are people who look up to me in my family and friend circle, they value my decisions – I feel very successful then! I also believe that giving generously takes you towards success. I shower love and wisdom onto the people I love and I don’t expect anything in return; it makes me feel good within.

