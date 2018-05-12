Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy in semi-finals; Praneeth, Sameer ousted

India's men's doubles duo of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open badminton tourney



Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy

India's men's doubles duo of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open badminton tourney, while it was curtains for Sameer Verma and B Sai Praneeth who lost their respective men's singles quarter-final matches yesterday.

Second seed Praneeth lost 21-23, 13-21 to Hong Kong's Yiu Lee Cheuk. Earlier, No. 4 seed Sameer went down to Chinese Guangzu Lu 21-14, 21-6. Meanwhile, the men's doubles pair of Manu and Sumeeth beat compatriots Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the quarter-final.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever