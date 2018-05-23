Manuel Pellegrini named West Ham manager

West Ham announced former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager yesterday, replacing David Moyes



West Ham announced former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager yesterday, replacing David Moyes.

The Chilean, 64, left his role with Hebei China Fortune and flew to London for talks. Joint chairman David Sullivan hailed Pellegrini's track record of winning the EPL title with City as crucial to his chances of ushering in a new era of success at the London Stadium.

