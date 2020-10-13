Manushi Chhillar, aka Sanyogita, joins Akshay Kumar for Prithviraj shoot

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will soon be seen as the leading lady of YRF's historical film Prithviraj. The film is based on the mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan, and Manushi is all set to play the king's ladylove, Sanyogita. Akshay Kumar will star as Prithviraj in this YRF film.

Now, Manushi has joined Akshay for the Prithviraj shoot that's currently underway at YRF Studios. She was spotted in the run up to the Prithviraj shoot date as she was doing script readings with her director, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

The filmmaker's claim to fame was the biggest television epic, Chanakya, based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar. Manushi wanted to understand the scenes before the shoot began and put in hours every day to rehearse. She will now head into an intense shooting schedule of the film.

About her grand Bollywood debut, Manushi says, "It is a huge honour for me and I'm giving my everything and working really hard to try and get a lot of love and appreciation from audiences when my film releases. Sanyogita is a dream role for me and I'm doing my best to do justice to the responsibility that has been entrusted on me."

