Manushi Chhillar: Comparison with Kareena not intimidating
Miss World Manushi Chhillar says that as someone who is living up to a lot of expectations, she didn't feel scared about being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan
Miss World Manushi Chhillar says that as someone who is living up to a lot of expectations, she didn't feel scared about being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Chhillar found herself battling questions on the comparison after she was announced as ambassador of a diamond brand. Khan is also the face of the line.
Manushi Chhillar
Chillar said, "There are a lot of expectations [from me] after people have seen actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan. But, I wasn't scared. I was excited, not nervous. What Kareena has been doing, and will keep doing, is different from what I will do while endorsing this brand."
