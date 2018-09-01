Manushi Chhillar has found a friend in this popular star kid!

bollywood

According to reports, Miss World Manushi Chillar and Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday have become the best of friends

Manushi Chillar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/manushi_chhillar

Manushi Chhillar, who was crowned Miss World last year is very much active on the social front. Apparently, there are reports of the to-be-actress being too pally with a star kid, and he is none other than Ahaan Panday, nephew of Chunky Panday.

A source informed DNA about their growing closeness in the past few months and said, "Ahaan and Manushi, who hang out with the same bunch of friends, bonded at a common buddy's party. Since then, they have stayed in touch and have become the best of friends. In fact, Ahaan was even present to ring in Manushi's birthday earlier this year (May 14)."

The Miss World was also rumoured to be dating model Rohit Khandelwal. "Rohit had won the Mr World pageant and he apparently helped Manushi train for her Miss World stint. They were reportedly close to each other for some time before they went their separate ways owing to some differences," revealed the source to the daily.

Talking about Ahaan Panday, he has signed a three-film deal with a renowned banner and is gearing up for the world of glitz and glamour. On the other hand, Manushi, too, aspires of being a Bollywood actress. A common friend of them also stated, "They just love hanging out together."

