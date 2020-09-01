Manushi Chhillar: Intend to tell people about the positives of eating right

On National Nutrition Week that starts today, the gorgeous Manushi Chhillar is starting a cool social media campaign that raises awareness about eating right! The ethereal beauty, who is will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the big budget historical Prithviraj, is known for her fitness and her physique.

Manushi says, "I have been told repeatedly that we are what we eat and we have to be very cognizant about what we intake. Proper nutrition has manifold health benefits and through my social media, I intend to tell as many people as possible, about the positives one can unlock by eating right."

Manushi credits her doctor parents for inculcating the knowledge about how proper nutrition is a game-changer. "My parents are doctors and they have always told me that our eating habits and the food we eat defines our total health. With this learning, I have been able to lead a very balanced life because awareness about nutrition is key for anyone to understand whether they are planning their meals correctly. Malnutrition can really damage us from inside and I will use my social media to drive home as much awareness as possible through National Nutrition Week," she says.

The 23 year old young stunner reveals that she is a big fitness and nutrition enthusiast. Manushi says, "There are a few things that I'm deeply passionate about and health and nutrition is definitely on top of that chart. I will show people how I eat and balance my diet so that I keep cravings at bay and also ensure I give proper breaks to my body between meals. It's a fun social media awareness campaign and I hope to connect with as many like-minded people as possible and jam with them."

