Manushi Chhillar roped in by United Nations to raise awareness on gender-based violence

Manushi Chhillar, who will be seen in Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar, has been roped in by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women for the #OrangeTheWorld initiative to raise awareness about gender-based violence.

The beauty pageant winner wants women to raise their voice against violence and stand up for others. "We must make our voices heard," says Chhillar.

Manushi has been a part of several social projects. Manushi, who runs a non-profit, Project Shakti, that works towards menstrual hygiene among women in India, has also taken a keen interest in understanding more about sustainable living.

A few days back, she had auctioned her paintings to help raise funds for coronavirus protection. The entire proceeds from the sale of each of the artworks went towards providing hygiene kits for the frontline workers and their families. Talking about it, she said, "While we have been fortunate enough to take care of ourselves by staying indoors, there are several heroes like our farmers, truck drivers and many more who have been out, day and night, to deliver us joy in every form with not just their hard work, but heart-work. Through this artwork for heartwork initiative, I'm expressing my gratitude to all these heart-workers with the team Smile Foundation. They will be supporting these unsung heroes with hygiene kits. I have made a special artwork for the unsung heroes and I am donating the same. Let's take care of the ones who took care of everyone's happiness with their heart-work."

When she is not shooting, Manushi's pet project is to turn her terrace into a sustainable garden. "I want to have a fully sustainable garden at my home because I think the future of complex, modern society will be all about self-sustenance and environmental-friendly living. I have started planting different kinds of trees at my home and I can't wait to see it all come together. My dream garden is actually at a very nascent stage currently and it will take months of work for me to slowly bring it together," says the young beauty, as she gives a sneak peek of her home garden.

Manushi, who is a vegetarian, wants to grow fruits and vegetables in the coming months in her home garden! "Since I'm a vegetarian, this garden will definitely be at play for the home garden to table concept of living. I want to grow several varieties of fruits and vegetables in the near future and I'm quite excited to take on this journey of learning more about organic, sustainable living," she adds.

On the work front, Manushi will soon be seen as the leading lady of YRF's historical film Prithviraj. The film is based on the mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan, and Manushi is all set to play the king's ladylove, Sanyogita. Akshay Kumar will star as Prithviraj in this YRF film.

