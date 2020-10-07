Manushi Chhillar set to resume shooting of Prithviraj soon; visits YRF studios for script reading

The gorgeous Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, is the leading lady of YRF's biggest historical film Prithviraj, based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. The YRF big-budget entertainer features superstar Akshay Kumar in and as Prithviraj, and Manushi plays the role of the gorgeous Sanyogita, the love of the king's life. Manushi has been one of the most sought-after new faces in Bollywood and the 23-year-old stunner is getting the grandest launch that any newcomer has seen in recent times.

With Prithviraj shoot set to restart in a few days, Manushi was spotted at YRF as she resumed script reading sessions. We hear, she has been visiting the YRF Studios every day to spend hours preparing for the role. When explored, we learnt that she was there to meet her director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film-maker's claim to fame was when he directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar.

About her grand Bollywood debut, Manushi has maintained, "I'm currently enjoying the process of learning because I have miles to go and lots to soak in. It is a lot of work to become an actress and it's also extremely creatively satisfying. It's also important for me to put in this hard work because YRF has showed a lot of faith and trust in me and made me a part of their biggest film!"

