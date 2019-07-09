Manushi Chhillar sizzles in orange dress during her vacation in Sri Lanka

famous-personalities

Manushi Chhillar is on holidays spending some chill time in Sri Lanka and she is seen posing in Minneriya National Park

Pic courtesy/Instagrtam/Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar shared a post on social media site, Instagram in a bright orange dress from her vacation in Sri Lanka. In the latest post, Manushi Chhillar gives us a glimpse of her vaccay in Sri Lanka. Check out the post for yourself!

View this post on Instagram Jungle diaries ðÂÂÂ #Srilanka A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) onJul 6, 2019 at 11:30pm PDT

Manushi Chhillar looks vibrant in a short skater orange dress paired with grey and white printed knee-length boots. She completed her holiday look with a pair of dainty hoops and a high ponytail. Manushi Chhillar is on holidays spending some chill time in Sri Lanka and she is seen posing in Minneriya National Park. She shared this post on Instagram captioning it as 'Jungle diaries #Srilanka.'

Recently, Manushi Chhillar was seen with former Miss World Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico at Miss India 2019 which took place in Mumbai. Miss World 2017 and Miss World 2018 were seen having a gala time together. They posed for funny pictures as well. Both Vanessa and Manushi took to Instagram to share pictures and show their love for each other. In the pictures, Manushi and Vanessa were seen chilling together as they posed for funny pictures. Manushi captioned the picture saying, "Who run the World? Girls!" while Vanessa wrote, "One more from last night! Thank you, everyone, for being so kind to me, I’m a professional Bollywood dancer thanks to the contestants and Manushi haha."

