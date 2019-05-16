Manushi Chhillar turns 22 and shares celebration pictures on Instagram

famous-personalities

The pageant queen Manushi Chhillar, who was crowned Miss World last year celebrated her 22nd birthday on May 14 and shared pictures of her special day with family and friends

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar, who was crowned Miss World last year celebrated her 22nd birthday on May 14. She took to Instagram to share her special day with her fans where she celebrated her birthday with her family and friends in Mumbai. Manushi Chillar was crowned Miss World in 2017 at a grand event in China. The coveted title was last won by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra for India in 2000, a year after Yukta Mookhey had made the country proud. Both of them soon made entry in Bollywood.

Manushi Chillar captioned her Instagram post as 'Celebrated this special day with my mains!! Couldn’t ask for more.' The pageant queen is now gearing up to be a judge for Miss India 2018 which is scheduled to happen on June 19. She Said life has come full circle with this. "I felt so nostalgic when I spoke to the contestants, I realised I was one of them. I can understand what's going on their mind when they're giving a particular answer. As a judge, I can see through them. Now that I'm here, I'm also looking at them through the eyes of the Miss World organisation," she added.

When asked about her plans to venture in Bollywood, she said, "I sense an actor in me. Being a doctor and an actor is very similar. My father would always tell me, to be a good doctor you have to be a good actor because fifty percent of the patients are cured by the way you make them feel."

"You do have role-playing to do when you're a doctor. Even as a Miss World you have to roleplay sometimes, when you look at some people you feel like breaking down but you've to smile and spread happiness. So of course I know I am a good actor," she added.

