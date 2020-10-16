Manushi Chillar channels vintage love with stunning picture

Channelling her love for vintage pictures, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar on Thursday treated fans to a stunning click. The 23-year-old star posted a monochromatic picture on Instagram in which she struck a candid pose. Embracing her dimpled cheek, Chillar is seen smiling as she looks at the camera while her luscious locks cover half of her face. Sporting a casual avatar, the actor is seen dressed in a white shirt and a black pair of denim as she posed in the backdrop of a tree, reflecting sunlight.

"And this is the part where I pretend this picture is from the archives of many decades ago #vintagelove," wrote the Manushi in the caption to the post. Celebrity followers including Ayushmann Khurrana and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) onOct 15, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar adored the beauty queen's picture in the comment section and wrote, "Ghana suthra photo hai beti," that means "very beautiful picture."

