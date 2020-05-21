Manushi joins Messi, Beckham, Rohit Sharma for a global campaign against coronavirus

The gorgeous Manushi Chhillar has been roped in by the world’s biggest fitness brand for a superstar-studded initiative aimed at raising fund for those affected by coronavirus. Manushi is part of a global campaign titled Home Team Hero that also features the likes of Argentinian footballing legend Lionel Messi, British footballing great David Beckham, Indian cricketing icon Rohit Sharma, Welsh icon Gareth Bale, German footballing great Mesut Ozil, to name a few!

Manushi, who is a former Miss World 2017 as she brought back the crown and glory to India after 17 years since Priyanka Chopra won the same, will urge people to take part in this initiative that raises funds basis the amount of workout that a person does. Every hour of work-out done by an individual, from anywhere in the world, will trigger the brand to donate 1$ and with so many icons of the world participating, the brand aims to clock at least 1 million hours globally!

Manushi says, "Super excited to become a part of the global adidas campaign Home Team Hero Challenge. It is an opportunity for the world’s athletes and creators to unite and help make a difference with their workouts for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic globally and I’m proud to be doing my bit for the #COVID19FUND."

The ethereally beautiful girl, who is set to debut opposite Akshay Kumar in YRF’s big ticket extravaganza Prithviraj, discloses that she like to follow football as a sport! She says, "No one knows this but I’m actually a very sporty person and I do like football as a sport. So, it’s thrilling to be associated with an initiative that has so many sporting legends and icons of the world coming forward to help. The world needs each and every individual to stand up and support those in need and I am pleased to be working towards this common goal through the challenge."

