Many F1 drivers will end up coming to Formula E, says Felipe Massa

Felipe Massa

Felipe Massa was the most decorated driver participating in Sunday's Formula E race at the scenic Harbourfront in Hong Kong. With 11 Formula One wins to his credit and 269 Grand Prix starts, the former Ferrari driver was easily the most sought-after despite finishing fifth - his best so far in his debut season.

Massa rose one place following a late decision by the FIA to penalise race-winner Sam Bird for a collision that dropped him to sixth place. Massa's Venturi teammate Edoardo Mortara was declared winner.

Impressive concept

While Massa is still trying to get a hang of how to extract the most from the battery-ridden electric race cars, the Brazilian is impressed by the concept and is confident that many F1 drivers will come to Formula E in future. "Yes, I think so," said Massa when asked by mid-day about Formula E challenging F1. "Everything happens in Formula E. Every race, a different guy has won [this season]. This shows how the championship is and that people want to see it."

About the electric cars concept, he said: "You mix e-mobility, green sport and the races are fantastic. I am sure all the Formula One drivers will come to this in future. So, it is the right target," he said. Massa agreed that there cannot be any comparison between F1 and Formula E at the moment, but maintained that racing in electric cars is equally challenging.

'Faster cars'

"These cars [electric] are definitely faster. But you cannot compare it to F1 because the car has no down force, the car has different tyres, the track and the grip is different. The feeling for a driver in a Formula E car, you feel that you are quick, [but] there are a lot of challenges [like an F1 car]. It is not an easy thing," he said.

On his transition from F1, Massa said: "The transition is not the biggest problem. I did a good job in the qualifying [at Hong Kong] and did a great race with the batteries. I am getting close to a good level and maybe the podium will arrive soon."

