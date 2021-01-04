Many funeral homes run out of space as US toll tops 3.5 lakh

A woman and her family mourn the death of her father who died due to COVID-19 during a viewing service at Continental Funeral Home in East Los Angeles, California. Pic/AFP

Mortuary owners in hard-hit Southern California say mortuaries are being inundated as the United States surpasses a grim tally of 3,50,000 deaths due to COVID-19. Experts anticipate another surge in coronavirus cases and deaths stemming from holiday gatherings over Christmas and New Year's.

2,77,000 cases on Saturday

The US on Saturday saw its highest number yet of coronavirus cases recorded in one day, with more than 2,77,000 infections. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows the US passed the threshold early on Sunday morning. More than 20 million people in the country have been infected. The US has begun using two coronavirus vaccines to protect health care workers and those over 80 but the rollout of the inoculation program has been criticised as being slow and chaotic.

Record tally in several states

Multiple states have reported a record number of cases over the past few days, including North Carolina and Arizona. Mortuary owners in Southern California say they must turn away grieving families as they run out of space for the bodies piling up. Continental Funeral Home in Los Angeles is averaging about 30 body removals a day — six times its normal rate. Mortuary owners are calling one another to see whether anyone can handle overflow, and the answer is always the same: We're full, too.

'Worst could be ahead of us'

Bob Achermann, executive director of the California Funeral Directors Association, said during normal times, cremation might happen within a day or two; now it takes at least a week or longer. "The volume is just incredible and they fear that they won't be able to keep up. And the worst of the surge could still be ahead of us."

Extend lockdown: German governor

A prominent state governor is calling for Germany's lockdown to be extended until the end of January. The current lockdown is set to expire January 10. Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said "the a "hasty easing would set us back a long way" and that Austria has shown "the open-closed-open-closed model doesn't work."

Australia brings back travel curbs

More Australian states and territories are reimposing travel curbs to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus from new outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria states. The Australian Capital Territory has shut out non-residents who have been to Sydney, Greater Sydney, etc, unless they have an exemption.

